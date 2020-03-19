Blues' David Perron: Reaches 25-goal mark
Perron has 25 goals and 60 points in 71 games this season.
If the 2019-20 NHL regular season continues at some point, Perron has a good chance at reaching his career bests in goals (28) and points (66). The 31-year-old winger recorded 166 shots on goal, his most since the 2014-15 season. Perron should continue to score at a consistent rate in the Blues' top-six.
