Blues' David Perron: Reaches 25-goal mark

Perron has 25 goals and 60 points in 71 games this season.

If the 2019-20 NHL regular season continues at some point, Perron has a good chance at reaching his career bests in goals (28) and points (66). The 31-year-old winger recorded 166 shots on goal, his most since the 2014-15 season. Perron should continue to score at a consistent rate in the Blues' top-six.