Perron recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Wild.

Perron had the secondary helper on Mike Hoffman's game-tying goal in the final minute of the third period. The 32-year-old Perron has racked up a goal and six assists in his last seven outings. For the year, he has 40 points (13 tallies, 27 helpers), 117 shots and a plus-2 rating in 41 contests. Fifteen of his points have come with the man advantage.