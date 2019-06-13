Blues' David Perron: Records apple
Perron produced an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 7.
Perron finished the postseason with seven goals and nine assists in 26 contests. The third time was the charm for the winger -- Perron is on his third stint with the Blues and can add Stanley Cup champion to his resume. The 31-year-old is coming off of a 46-point regular season, and he is under contract for three more seasons.
