Blues' David Perron: Records helper with man advantage

Perron picked up a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Perron's 20th assist of the campaign went to Jaden Schwartz at 5:30 of the second period. In his last three games, Perron has five points and 12 shots. The 31-year-old winger is up to 35 points (15 tallies, 20 helpers) and 90 shots through 37 contests. Seventeen of his points have come on the power play, which has made Perron quite valuable to fantasy owners.