Blues' David Perron: Registers power-play assist

Perron picked up a power-play assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Perron had the secondary helper on a Jaden Schwartz goal in the first period. The assist extended Perron's point streak to eight games -- he's recorded three goals and six helpers in that span. For the year, the 31-year-old is up to 28 points (11 tallies, 17 helpers) in 29 games, with 15 of his points coming with a man advantage.