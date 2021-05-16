Perron (COVID-19 protocols) didn't practice Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Hopes of a false positive COVID-19 test are dwindling now that Perron has been absent from two consecutive practices. He'll be ineligible to suit up as long as he's in the protocols, and Perron seems unlikely to clear them by Monday's Game 1.
More News
-
Blues' David Perron: Surfaces on COVID list•
-
Blues' David Perron: On roll heading into playoffs•
-
Blues' David Perron: Racks up three points•
-
Blues' David Perron: Pockets helper in overtime win•
-
Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp in Friday's OT loss•
-
Blues' David Perron: Point streak at five games•