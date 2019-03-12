Blues' David Perron: Remains sidelined

According to coach Craig Berube, Perron (upper body) still isn't ready to rejoin the lineup, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

When asked about Perron following Tuesday's morning skate, Berube told reporters "When he's ready to play, he'll let us know and we'll have a spot for him," which suggests St. Louis is unsure when the veteran winger may be ready to return to action. Perron hasn't played since Jan. 19 due to an upper-body injury, and with just 14 games remaining on the schedule, the Blues are likely focusing on getting him ready for the playoffs rather than rushing him back before he's fully recovered. Perron has been practicing with the team, which suggests he likely isn't too far off from rejoining the lineup, but at this point he should be considered out indefinitely.