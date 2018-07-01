Blues' David Perron: Returning to former club

Perron agreed to terms on a four-year deal with St. Louis on Sunday worth $4 million AAV, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Perron clearly had not hard feelings toward his former club which left him on the table for the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft. The winger returns to the Blues after his one-year stint in Vegas, where he posted career highs in assists (50) and points (66). The 29-year-old will likely compete for a top-six role, but even if he slides down to the third line, he should provide solid fantasy value as a depth scorer.