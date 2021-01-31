Perron scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Perron set up Zach Sanford for a goal at 0:57 of the first period. The 32-year-old Perron later added an insurance tally in the second period. He's been hot lately with four goals and three helpers during his four-game point streak. He's up to eight points in as many outings this year, with 24 shots on net, 10 hits and six PIM. Fantasy managers should check if their opponents dropped Perron after a slow start, as he seems to back to his usual productive ways.