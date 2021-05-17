Perron (COVID-19 protocols) will miss Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Perron's been unable to participate in any team activities since being placed in the protocols Saturday. His absence is likely to linger deep into this series, but another update should surface prior to Wednesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Blues' David Perron: Remains in COVID protocols•
-
Blues' David Perron: Surfaces on COVID list•
-
Blues' David Perron: On roll heading into playoffs•
-
Blues' David Perron: Racks up three points•
-
Blues' David Perron: Pockets helper in overtime win•
-
Blues' David Perron: Lights lamp in Friday's OT loss•