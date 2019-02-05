Blues' David Perron: Ruled out for next two games

Perron (upper body) will miss the next two games, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The veteran won't play Tuesday or Thursday, but Perron could return Saturday versus the Predators. He's missed the Blues' past four games, dealing with an upper-body injury. The veteran winger, in 45 appearances, has 35 points and is averaging an impressive 0.78 points per game in 2018-19.