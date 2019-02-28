Blues' David Perron: Ruled out Friday

Perron (upper body) won't make the trip for Friday's matchup with Carolina, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Perron will miss his 18th straight outing due to his upper-body issue. The winger has been skating with the team, so he could return soon, though no official announcement has come from the team. Mackenzie MacEachern figures to continue filling out the lineup in Perron's absence.

