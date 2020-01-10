Blues' David Perron: Scores in third straight

Perron scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 5-1 win over Buffalo on Thursday.

Perron is on a nice streak, having scored in three straight games with five points in that stretch. He's also hit the scoresheet in nine of his last 11 games (seven goals, eight assists). The 31-year-old tops the Blues in points (45) and goals (19) after scoring 23 goals and 46 points all of last season.