Perron scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Perron tied the game at one with his goal at 16:37 of the first period. The 32-year-old winger has already amassed three goals on nine shots in five games during the postseason. Two of his tallies have come on the power play -- Perron works on the Blues' top man-advantage unit. He had 25 goals and 60 points in 71 regular-season appearances.