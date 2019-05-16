Blues' David Perron: Scores twice in Game 3 loss
Perron potted two goals -- one on the power play -- and added three hits and three shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Wednesday's Game 3.
Perron scored the tying and go-ahead tallies in the second period, but Logan Couture would re-tie the score for the Sharks with 1:01 left in the third period. Perron has five goals and 10 points in 16 contests during the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...