Blues' David Perron: Scores twice in Game 3 loss

Perron potted two goals -- one on the power play -- and added three hits and three shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Wednesday's Game 3.

Perron scored the tying and go-ahead tallies in the second period, but Logan Couture would re-tie the score for the Sharks with 1:01 left in the third period. Perron has five goals and 10 points in 16 contests during the playoffs.