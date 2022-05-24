Perron scored two goals and added four PIM in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Perron opened the scoring 5:07 in the first period and added a power-play tally in the second. This was Perron's fourth multi-goal effort in 10 playoff contests, and he's up to nine goals and four helpers in the postseason. The winger has added 37 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating while providing strong offense from a top-line role in recent games.