Perron scored two goals and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-2 Game 4 win over the Wild.

Perron has marked the scoresheet in only two of four games this series, but he's accrued five goals and seven points in those two offensive outbursts. The veteran winger should continue to play a prominent role in Tuesday's Game 5 and beyond, as Perron's skating on the top line alongside Ryan O'Reilly and operating on the No. 1 power-play unit.