Blues' David Perron: Scratched again
Perron will, in fact, not be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets on Friday due to a hip injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Once again, initial reports suggested Perron would be suiting up for a preseason contest, but he will instead be held out due to an injury. At this point, fantasy owners should probably just focus on whether the winger will be ready for Opening Night.
