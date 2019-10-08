Blues' David Perron: Sets up Monday's game-winner

Perron managed an assist, four shots and two hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Perron's helper was a cross-ice pass to the late-arriving Alex Pietrangelo, who tickled the twine for what would be the game-winning goal. Perron has a point in each game this year (one goal, two apples) while posting a plus-4 rating.

