Blues' David Perron: Sitting Monday
Perron (upper body) is not in the lineup Monday versus the Kings, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
As expected, Perron did not accompany the Blues on their California road trip. He'll sit Monday and will not return until after the All-Star break.
