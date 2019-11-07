Blues' David Perron: Slings power-play helper

Perron delivered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Oilers.

Perron served up Alex Pietrangelo for a shot, which Jaden Schwartz tipped in for the Blues' first goal of the night. The helper put an end to a two-game mini-slump for Perron, who has seven goals and nine assists in 17 appearances this year. He's also added 18 PIM and 46 shots on goal.