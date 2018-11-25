Blues' David Perron: Snaps scoring slump
Perron scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Jets.
The 30-year-old hadn't registered a point in the last eight games for St. Louis and hadn't lit the lamp in 13, but Perron opened the scoring midway through the first period with an unassisted goal off a Blake Wheeler turnover, then added a power-play helper in the third. Despite the slump, he still has a respectable six goals and 13 points through 22 games on the season, a pace that matches his production with the Blues in 2016-17, if not what he accomplished with the Golden Knights last season.
