Blues' David Perron: Stays hot with tally

Perron scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Perron's 23rd goal of the season came in the second period to get the Blues on the board. The winger ended January with seven tallies, 13 points, 16 PIM and 29 shots through 11 appearances. He's up to 53 points, 128 shots and 42 PIM in 52 contests this season as one of the Blues' top performers.