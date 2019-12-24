Play

Blues' David Perron: Still surging on power play

Perron picked up two power-play assists in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Just 38 games into the season, Perron has a career-high 19 power-play points. The winger's on a four-game point streak (three goals, four helpers). Perron is up to 37 points, 92 shots on goal and 26 PIM in 2019-20.

