Blues' David Perron: Streak now at 17 games

Perron picked up an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over Detroit.

Perron extended his point streak to 17 games (nine goals, 13 assists) with the assist. It's an impressive streak. He's just the fourth Blues player to have at least one point in 17 consecutive appearances. Perron joins Brett Hull (25 games in 1991-92, 20 in 1989-90) and Blake Dunlop (19 games in 1981-82).