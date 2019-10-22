Blues' David Perron: Strikes for game-winner

Perron scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Monday.

Perron took a feed in the slot from Valdimir Tarasenko and wired a shot past Philipp Grubauer during a delayed Colorado penalty, putting the Blues up 2-1 early in the second. It held up as the game-winning goal and was Perron's fifth tally in nine games. The 31-year-old scored 23 goals in 57 games with St. Louis in 2018-19 and appears headed for another productive season.