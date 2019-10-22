Blues' David Perron: Strikes for game-winner
Perron scored a goal on two shots in a 3-1 win over the Avalanche on Monday.
Perron took a feed in the slot from Valdimir Tarasenko and wired a shot past Philipp Grubauer during a delayed Colorado penalty, putting the Blues up 2-1 early in the second. It held up as the game-winning goal and was Perron's fifth tally in nine games. The 31-year-old scored 23 goals in 57 games with St. Louis in 2018-19 and appears headed for another productive season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.