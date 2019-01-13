Blues' David Perron: Struts to 10-game point streak
Perron dished out a power-play helper during Saturday's win over the Stars.
Perron wove a pass between to Stars defenders to Vladimir Tarasenko, who rifled a wrister past Ben Bishop for insurance in the third period. The 30-year-old winger has a career-high 10-game point streak rolling and is just one score shy of last season's 16-goal mark. He'll look to extend the point streak Monday versus the Capitals, who he posted two points against earlier in January.
