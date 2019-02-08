Blues' David Perron: Sunday return possible

Perron (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Predators, but he could be available for the rematch in Nashville on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Perron's injury surfaced a the most inopportune time, in the midst of a 13-game point streak. He has missed six straight games since then and will be headed for a seventh Saturday, but he could get his chance to extend his streak as soon as Sunday. The veteran winger has seemingly unlocked something late in his career, coming off his best to date with 66 points in 70 games with the Golden Knights. He's backed that with another 35 in 45 games this season, though it would be somewhat surprising if Perron can maintain his career-best 20.0 shooting percentage.