Perron produced an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Perron had the secondary assist on Ryan O'Reilly's tally in the first period. The 32-year-old Perron is on a modest three-game point streak -- he's posted a goal and three helpers in that span. The winger has maintained a point-per-game pace this year with 13 goals, 24 helpers, 101 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 37 outings.