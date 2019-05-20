Blues' David Perron: Tallies assist
Perron notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's Game 5 victory over the Sharks.
Perron is up to five points this series and 11 points in 18 postseason contests. The 30-year-old forward has been one of the team's best contributors during the playoffs, including chipping in four points on the power play. He'll try to keep rolling and help lead St. Louis to the finals after Game 6 on Tuesday.
