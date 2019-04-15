Blues' David Perron: Tallies on power play

Perron scored a power-play goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Perron has two goals and a helper in three games so far, consistently producing offense from the second line. Perron had 46 points in 57 regular-season games this year, so DFS owners could do worse than the 30-year-old winger for Tuesday's Game 4.