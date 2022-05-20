Perron scored a pair of goals, including one on the power play, with five shots on net, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Perron cashed in on a 5-on-3 advantage late in the second period, and that goal stood as the game-winner. He added another tally in the third, intercepting a puck and taking the shot himself on a 2-on-1 break. The 33-year-old winger now leads the Blues with seven playoff tallies, and he's added four helpers, 34 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances.