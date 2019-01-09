Blues' David Perron: Tickles twine
Perron scored a goal and fired three shots on net in Tuesday's loss to the Stars
After Tyler Seguin extended the Stars lead to 3-0, Perron responded just 23 seconds later with a deceiving backhand shot that beat Ben Bishop for the Blues first goal of the game. Perron now has a point in eight straight games (four goals, seven assists), and he's second on the team to only Ryan O'Reilly in both goals (15) and points (30).
