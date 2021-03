Perron scored a goal and dished an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Perron scored just 25 seconds into the contest. He later added a power-play assist on Ryan O'Reilly's goal, which gave the Blues a 3-0 lead. Perron's point streak is up to six games, during which he's produced four goals and four helpers. The 32-year-old winger is at 10 tallies, 27 points, 65 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 25 appearances.