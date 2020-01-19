Blues' David Perron: Two points in Saturday's loss

Perron scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.

The veteran winger is headed into the All-Star break with plenty of momentum, finding the scoresheet in six of his last seven games and racking up nine goals and 19 points over the last 15 contests, with 10 of those points (five goals, five helpers) coming with the man advantage. Perron is on pace to set new career highs in both goals (28, set in 2013-14) and points (66 in 2017-18) if he can stay healthy and hold onto his spot on the Blues' top power-play unit in the second half.