Blues' David Perron: Two power-play points in OT win

Perron scored the game-winning goal and added a helper, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Of his eight goals this year, five have been game-winners. Perron is up to 18 points in as many contests this season, with half of them coming on the man advantage. If he can stay healthy, the 31-year-old winger has a good chance of challenging his career-high 66 points set in 2017-18 with Vegas.