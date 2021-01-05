Perron said Tuesday that he had sports hernia surgery during the offseason, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Perron has shown no ill effects during training camp, and he's expected to be at 100 percent when the Blues take the ice against the Avalanche on Jan. 13. The 32-year-old winger established chemistry with Ryan O'Reilly last season and rang up 25 goals -- his most since the 2013-14 season. The duo will be a fixture in the top six once again, at least until Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) returns.