Blues' David Perron: Unlikely to go on road trip
Perron (upper body) isn't expected to go on the Blues' upcoming road trip to California, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues have games Monday versus Los Angeles and Wednesday against Anaheim, but Perron will likely need to wait until after the All-Star break to get back into game action. He missed Saturday's win over the Senators, so his league-leading, 13-game active point streak technically came to an end. If Perron is indeed out until after the break, his next chance to suit up will be on the road Feb. 2 versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...