Blues' David Perron: Unlikely to go on road trip

Perron (upper body) isn't expected to go on the Blues' upcoming road trip to California, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

The Blues have games Monday versus Los Angeles and Wednesday against Anaheim, but Perron will likely need to wait until after the All-Star break to get back into game action. He missed Saturday's win over the Senators, so his league-leading, 13-game active point streak technically came to an end. If Perron is indeed out until after the break, his next chance to suit up will be on the road Feb. 2 versus the Blue Jackets.