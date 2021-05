Perron registered a goal on a team-leading six shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Perron gave the Blues a 3-1 lead in the second period when he corralled a rebound on the doorstep and swept it around a sprawled-out Kaapo Kahkonen. The goal, Perron's team-leading 49th point of the season, extended his scoring streak to four games (two goals, five assists).