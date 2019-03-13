Blues' David Perron: Will make trip
Perron (upper body) will join the Blues on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Perron's presence on the trip likely makes him a candidate to return at some point, though coach Craig Berube suggested Tuesday that he's not ready to return yet. The veteran winger hasn't laced up the skates for game action since Jan. 17 against the Bruins, but he has been practicing recently, so a return may finally be on the horizon.
