Blues' David Perron: Will suit up Wednesday

Perron (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's preseason road match against the Wild in Des Moines, Iowa.

The issue that prevented Perron from drawing into Tuesday's contest against the Stars evidently was minor. Perron has returned to his draft team in St. Louis after enjoying a career year with the Golden Knights in 2017-18, adding 16 goals and a whopping 50 helpers over 70 games, not to mention 18 points on the man advantage.