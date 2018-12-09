Blues' David Perron: Will watch from press box Sunday

Perron will be a healthy scratch during Sunday's home game versus the Jets, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Perron has occasionally been benched during games this year, but this will be the first time he serves as a healthy scratch. The Blues hope this doesn't start a trend since Perron signed a four-year, $16 million contract at the start of the season. Jordan Kyrou will enter the lineup in his place.

