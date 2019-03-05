Blues' David Perron: Won't make trip
Perron (upper body) won't join the Blues on their upcoming three-game road trip, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Perron has been sidelined since Jan. 19 due to an upper-body injury, and St. Louis hasn't released much information regarding the progress he's made in his recovery since then, so at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return to the lineup. Another update on the veteran forward's status should surface prior to next Tuesday's home matchup with Arizona.
