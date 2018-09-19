Blues' David Perron: Won't play Wednesday

Updating a previous report, Perron (undisclosed) will not make the trip for Wednesday's contest against the Wild, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

A previous report suggested that Perron would make his return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wild, but it appears that is not the case due to the undisclosed issue, which held him out Tuesday as well. Perron will now take aim at rejoining the lineup for Friday's preseason contest against the Blue Jackets.