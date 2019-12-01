Blues' Derrick Pouliot: Sent back to AHL
The Blues assigned Pouliot to AHL San Antonio on Sunday.
The 25-year-old saw action in the past two games for the Blues, going pointless while averaging 8:20 of ice time. Pouliot's demotion will clear the way for the returns of Carl Gunnarsson (illness) and Robert Bortuzzo (suspension), as both can draw back into the lineup for Monday's game against Chicago.
