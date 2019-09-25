Blues' Derrick Pouliot: Sent to AHL
Pouliot was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The Blues thought Pouliot had a solid camp, but he was destined for minors anyway with the top-seven defensemen returning from last year's Stanley Cup win. However, the team sent Joel Edmundson to the Hurricanes in exchange for Justin Faulk, but that doesn't change Pouliot's chances of making the big club. In fact, he likely fell behind promising youngster Mitch Reinke in the pecking order, as Reinke was recalled to play in place of Pouliot.
