Blues' Derrick Pouliot: Signs one-year deal
Pouliot secured a one-year, two-way contract from St. Louis on Monday.
It's telling that the best deal Pouliot could find was two-way in nature, considering he hasn't played in the minors since 2016-17. The No. 8 overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft, it's hard not to consider the blueliner a complete bust at this point. the additions of Jordie Benn and Oscar Fantenberg will only make Pouliot's chances of securing an Opening Night roster spot that much worse, so don't be surprised to see him playing in the minors for much of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...