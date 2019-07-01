Pouliot secured a one-year, two-way contract from St. Louis on Monday.

It's telling that the best deal Pouliot could find was two-way in nature, considering he hasn't played in the minors since 2016-17. The No. 8 overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft, it's hard not to consider the blueliner a complete bust at this point. the additions of Jordie Benn and Oscar Fantenberg will only make Pouliot's chances of securing an Opening Night roster spot that much worse, so don't be surprised to see him playing in the minors for much of the 2019-20 campaign.