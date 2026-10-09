Dube is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets due to a neck injury, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Dube is undergoing an MRI for a neck injury that he sustained during a collision in Thursday's overtime loss to the Sharks, and it appears as though he'll be unavailable for at least one game. Across his first three appearances of the regular season, he recorded a goal, three hits and two PIM while averaging 11:32 of ice time. Zach Dean is slated to draw into the lineup for Saturday's matchup.