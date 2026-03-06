Buchelnikov, Justin Holl, a 2026 first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick were traded to the Blues from the Red Wings on Friday in exchange for Justin Faulk.

Buchelnikov was a second-round pick by the Red Wings in 2022, but he's remained overseas across the past several seasons. He's made 39 appearances for KHL CSKA Moskva this year, recording 13 goals, 10 assists and eight PIM. His rights will now transfer to the Blues, but it's unclear when the 22-year-old could be in the mix to make his NHL debut.