Blues' Dmitrii Sergeev: Demoted to minors

Sergeev showed up at training camp in less than stellar condition and, as a result, has been reassigned to AHL San Antonio, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sergeev wasn't going to make the 23-man roster out of camp to begin with, but the organization will no doubt hope the message has been sent in terms of offseason conditioning. If the blueliner continues to struggle, he could find himself back in the ECHL, where he logged 56 games last season.